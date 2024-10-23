ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘John Wick’ prequel anime film is in the works

Published - October 23, 2024 05:43 pm IST

John Wick universe has expanded with a prequel anime film that explores the origin story

The Hindu Bureau

Keanu Reeves in a scene from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

The John Wick universe is set to expand with a prequel anime film. Currently in the development phase, the anime is touted to explore John Wick’s origin story.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘John Wick: Under The High Table’ sequel series in development with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves set to return

The anime will also explore his past love life and also the incidents that forces him to leave the world of assassins behind. The franchise’s co-creator Chad Stahelski confirmed that three projects are in the pipeline such as a feature-length anime, a TV show and a spinoff around Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.

Apart from the anime prequel film, the Ballerina spinoff, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Ana de Armas, will hit the screens in June, 2025.

ALSO READ:How the ‘John Wick’ franchise revitalised an entire genre

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We can be a little bit crazier and nuttier in the anime, and we can be a lot more explicit in our storytelling and world building on the TV show. So those are exciting to us without seeming repetitive, and that’s where we’re putting our energies right now,” said Stahelski.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US