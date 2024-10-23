GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A ‘John Wick’ prequel anime film is in the works

John Wick universe has expanded with a prequel anime film that explores the origin story

Published - October 23, 2024 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keanu Reeves in a scene from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

The John Wick universe is set to expand with a prequel anime film. Currently in the development phase, the anime is touted to explore John Wick’s origin story.

‘John Wick: Under The High Table’ sequel series in development with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves set to return

The anime will also explore his past love life and also the incidents that forces him to leave the world of assassins behind. The franchise’s co-creator Chad Stahelski confirmed that three projects are in the pipeline such as a feature-length anime, a TV show and a spinoff around Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.

Apart from the anime prequel film, the Ballerina spinoff, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Ana de Armas, will hit the screens in June, 2025.

ALSO READ:How the ‘John Wick’ franchise revitalised an entire genre

“We can be a little bit crazier and nuttier in the anime, and we can be a lot more explicit in our storytelling and world building on the TV show. So those are exciting to us without seeming repetitive, and that’s where we’re putting our energies right now,” said Stahelski.

