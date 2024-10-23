A ‘John Wick’ prequel anime film is in the works

The John Wick universe is set to expand with a prequel anime film. Currently in the development phase, the anime is touted to explore John Wick’s origin story.

The anime will also explore his past love life and also the incidents that forces him to leave the world of assassins behind. The franchise’s co-creator Chad Stahelski confirmed that three projects are in the pipeline such as a feature-length anime, a TV show and a spinoff around Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.

Apart from the anime prequel film, the Ballerina spinoff, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Ana de Armas, will hit the screens in June, 2025.

“We can be a little bit crazier and nuttier in the anime, and we can be a lot more explicit in our storytelling and world building on the TV show. So those are exciting to us without seeming repetitive, and that’s where we’re putting our energies right now,” said Stahelski.