‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer: Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in scary mystery

Co-starring Michelle Yeoh and directed by Branagh, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is adapted from the Agatha Christie novel ‘Hallowe’en Party’

July 20, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kenneth Branagh in ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh in ‘A Haunting in Venice’

“There must be a rational answer for all of this,” says Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, back in the hat and overcoat and looking, for once, chillingly out of depth in a new city. Branagh conjures a grey, retired Poirot in the trailer for A Haunting in Venice. The film, directed by Branagh and based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe’en Party, releases in theatres on September 15. It follows up the director’s previous two Christie adaptations, namely Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile(2022).

In A Haunting in Venice, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance overseen by a psychic (Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh). He is cynical and unbelieving even as mysterious occurrences unfurl. “Just admit that you are up against something bigger than you,” he’s told, by Tina Fey no less.

When one of the guests at the seance is murdered, ‘it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer,’ reads the film’s synopsis.

Besides Branagh, Yeoh and Fey, A Haunting in Venice also features Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarcio.

Branagh has described the film as a ‘supernatural thriller’.

A Haunting in Venice will be released domestically by 20th Century Studios India on September 15.

English cinema / World cinema / cinema industry

