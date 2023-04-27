ADVERTISEMENT

‘A Haunting in Venice’: Teaser trailer of Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation out

April 27, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Hildur Guđnadóttir, the acclaimed composer from Iceland, is set to compose score

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘A Haunting in Venice’ | Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

The chilling teaser trailer and poster for Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice was screened for convention attendees at the 2023 CinemaCon Convention in Las Vegas. The unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot will open in theatres nationwide September 15, 2023.

In addition, Branagh announced that Hildur Guđnadóttir, the acclaimed composer from Iceland who won an Oscar, Golden Globe, GRAMMY, and BAFTA for Joker and an Emmy and GRAMMY for Chernobyl, and who most recently scored TÁR and Women Talking, will compose the score.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

The 20th Century Studios title has yet another packed cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico. 

