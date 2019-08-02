‘Saaho’ team to launch a game based on the film

Game Movies

The multilingual film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is scheduled to release on August 30. Taking a cue from the Baahubali team that kept the frenzy around its film alive through games and comics, the makers of Saaho have also worked on a game.

According to a statement from the unit, ‘Saaho - The Game’ has been developed based on the film and will be an action-packed extravaganza. In the game, the player plays the protagonist (Prabhas) who can cruise around the city and take down enemies with an arsenal of weapons and a Jetpack.

The game is likely to be unveiled in the second half of August and gamers can stand to win Saaho goodies and movie tickets. Hyderabad-based Pixalot Labs has developed the game.

