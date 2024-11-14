 />
‘A for Anand’: Shivarajkumar teams up with Srini again for a children’s film

Produced by Geetha Pictures, ‘A for Anand’ is director Srini’s second collaboration with Shivarajkumar after ‘Ghost’

Published - November 14, 2024 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of ‘A for Anand’.

The poster of ‘A for Anand’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated Bhairathi Ranagal, has announced his next. The veteran actor has teamed up with Srini for A for Anand, a children’s film. Srini and Shivarajkumar had collaborated for Ghost, the heist thriller that hit the screens in 2023.

Shivarajkumar interview: On ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, working nonstop and battling tough times

The movie will be produced by Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geetha Pictures. The makers of A for Anand released a poster to announce the project. Shivarajkumar is seen standing on a train along with children in the poster.

According to the makers, “A for Anand follows the journey of students in a village and a young and curious student, and Anand played by Dr Shivarajkumar, an inspiring and compassionate teacher who becomes a mentor and a friend. Set against the backdrop of a vibrant school, the film explores themes of trust, respect, and the powerful impact a dedicated teacher can have on a child’s life.”

ALSO READ:Shivarajkumar in talks to star in Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

The film is Geetha Pictures’ third venture after Bhairathi Ranagal and Vedha. Meanwhile, directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal is set to hit the screens on November 15, 2024. The movie, a prequel to the 2018 blockbuster Mufti, stars Rukmini Vasanth and Rahul Bose in important roles.

Indian cinema / Kannada cinema

