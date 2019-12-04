A film on human trafficking, the shoot of 'Thalapathy 64', and the Kannada remake of Ajith's 'Veeram'

Human trafficking. The words send a chill down your spine. And many have been doing their bit to create awareness and fight this horrific crime, including filmmakers.

According to a study, human trafficking is said to generate a profit of $32 billion every year. Of that number, $15.5 billion is made in industrialised countries.

Earlier the Hindi film industry tackled the issue with with films such as Mardaani, Sold, Trafficked and Jamila. The Kannada film industry is not lagging behind either and has addressed human trafficking with Jackie starring Puneet Rajkumar, which was directed by Soori.

Now there is another Kannada film, Gift Box, scheduled for an early January release dealing with the same issue. The film is made by Mysuru-based independent filmmaker Raghu SP.

The crew recently released the audio and trailer of the film, which is produced by Hallichitra.

Raghu has earlier directed Pallata, which explored the cultural divide and told the story of displacement and change that leads to despair. The film won the Karnataka State Award.

“Gift Box is a 135-minute film, which talks about a human trafficker, who struggles to liberate himself from the clutches of this evil net, in which he is embroiled. The film explores the various challenges he faces in the process of getting out. At the same time, it also deals with a rare neurological disorder - locked in syndrome,” explains Raghu.

The film has been shot in and around Mysuru and the Central Board of Film Certification has given the film a U/A certificate.

Rittvik Mathad plays the protagonist, and Ameeta Kulal and Deepti Mohan will be seen in pivotal roles. Raghavendra MB, from Satyajit Ray Film Institute, is the cameraman, Mahaveer Sabannanavar has done sync-sound, while Vasu Dixit has done the music for the film.

***

Kannada cinema a victim of record number of releases

The release of a record number of Kannada films on November 29 has created discontent within the industry. To accommodate the number of releases, many other Kannada films were taken out of screens. Kaalidasa Kannada Meshtru and Damayanti are victims of this huge number of releases. “There is nothing wrong in removing films that are not attracting a crowd,” Jairaj, President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce says, “The film chamber has no control over the release of a film.”

“It is time to think about the problem and find a permanent solution,” said Kaviraj, director of Kaalidasa Kannada Meshtryu.

***

Will act in Kannada if I get good script, says Anil Kapoor

Anil kapoor acted in Kannada cinema when he was starting out. MS Sathyu’s Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya (1981), was produced with the help of the West Bengal government. Anil was cast in the film with Sharon Prabhakar, Nitin Sethi, Neesha Singh and Reeta Rani Kaul. Anil exhibited his acting prowess in this film and was called the angry young man. In 1983 he played the protagonist in the hit film Pallavi Anupallavi, directed by Mani Ratnam and is his only Kannada film till date. Music composed by Illayaraja featured songs such as ‘Naguva Nayana’, ‘Madhura Mouna’, ‘Hrudaya Rangoli’ ‘Alisutide Indu’ and ‘Nagu Endide Manjina Bindu’ that are still popular.

The film also starred Sundarraj, Suresh Heblikar, Lakshmi and Kiran Virale. Mani Ratnam and Balu Mahendra were awarded Karnataka State Award for screenplay and cinematography in 1984.

Anil, who participated in the recently-concluded International Film Festival of India in Goa, fondly remembered Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya and Pallavi Anupallavi. Anil said he chose to work with Sathyu and Mani Ratnam to prove himself. He said, “I was in Bengaluru recently to participate in an event and the songs of Pallavi Anupallavi were sung. Ilayaraja’s compositions are still mesmerising. I am open to working in Kannada films, if I get good scripts.”

***

Kalakeya as Muddanna in 'Bichchugatti'

Prabhakar, who won the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Kalakeya in Baahubali will now be seen in a Kannada film. He will be playing the role of Dalawayi Muddanna in Bichchugatti. The role was apparently originally written for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. When Rajinikanth could not give the dates for the film, the role is said to have been offered to Prakash Raj, who also could not be part of the film. Now the role has gone to Prabhakar. The story is written by BL Venu, who is also the writer for Madakari Nayaka. Bichchugatti is based on the story of a chieftain during the Madakari Nayaka regime. Hari Santosh will be directing the film.

***

Camera phones banned on film sets

Filmmakers are asking artistes and crew not to use their mobile phones on the sets as they are worried about shots and scenes being uploaded on social media. Salman Khan had banned camera phones during the shooting of Dabangg-3 to protect against scenes getting leaked online. Salman is in august company as Christopher Nolan too does not allow mobiles on his set. However, Nolan has a different reason — he does not want the actors to be distracted with calls and texts. The trend is slowly creeping into the Kannada film industry. As of now there is an unofficial ban on using mobiles with cameras. It started with Darshan starrers Yajamana and Kurukshetra. The norm has been strictly implemented even during the shoot of Darshan’s Roberrt.

***

'Odeya', the remake of Ajith's 'Veeram' to release on December 12

The much-awaited Odeya, starring Darshan is scheduled to release on December 12. The film is written and directed by MD Sridhar and is produced by politician Sandesh Nagaraj under the banner, Sandesh Combines.

The film also stars Raghavi Thimmayya, Devaraj P and Ravishankar. Odeya is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram, with Ajith in the lead role. The film was originally titled Wodeyar. However, the producers decided to re-title it as Odeya. Noted lyricist Jayant Kaikini has penned the song ‘Kaanikeyagiruva Neenu.’ Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Bhat sing the song composed by Arjun Janya.

“Odeya is the third film produced by Sandesh Combines. The movie recently got Certification of CBFC. We have decided to release the film on December 12,” says Sandesh Nagaraj. According to sources, the film is set to hit 700 screens across the State.

***

Tamil actor Vijay shooting in Shivamogga jail for 'Thalapathy 64'

Tamil star Vijay, fondly referred to by his fans as Thalapathy is headed to Shivamogga jail, where he will be shooting his upcoming film Thalapathy 64, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagagarj and produced by Xavier Britto.

Built in 1897, during the British rule Shivamogga jail is one of the oldest prisons. Many freedom fighters were imprisoned in this jail. After Independence, the prison is called the district jail. Kannada films such as Kananeshwara Rama, (starring Ananth Nag, Amol Palekar, Shabana Azmi and directed by MS Sathyu), and Mysuru Mallige (starring Girish Karnad and Sudharani, directed by TS Nagabharana) were also shot in this jail. The team of the as yet untitled film, got permission to shoot the film from December 1 to January 18. The front of the prison has been given a fresh coat of paint for the shoot.

Compiled by Muralidhara Khajane