A Dog’s Purpose: Calculated tear-jerker

You’re weird if you don’t like dogs. There I said it. And director Lasse Hallström is seriously counting on your love for all things canine with his latest film, A Dog’s Purpose that’s based on the book of the same name. Actually, that’s the only thing he relies on.

A Dog’s Purpose tells the life, rather many lives of Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad) whose first inning here on earth is short lived as a wild pup captured by the pound and euthanised. Bailey soon returns as a Golden Retriever who finds his human companion in the eight-year-old Ethan (Bryce Gheisar). The camera often slips into the eyes of Bailey, showing us his world which incorrectly is in Technicolor. After a very detailed documentation of Ethan’s life, Bailey passes on from old age. Then reincarnated as Ellie, a German Shepard K9 police dog, he/ she successfully thaws her cold master, Carlos Ruiz’s (John Ortiz) heart. Another return from the grave is Bailey as a Corgi helping his lonely owner Maya (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) find love. You get the idea.

A Dog’s Purpose is clichéd, to the point where it might raise unhealthy expectations from your pet or want one with Bailey’s unbelievable abilities. The film actually opens with the dog wondering about the purpose of his life. His quest for meaning continues over several lifetimes, while continually remembering his previous births including his owners and their smells. And then, in a case of convenient happenstance, Bailey introduces his master to their soulmate. Twice. In another birth, one where he’s a female K9 police dog, Bailey not only smells a missing girl several kilometres away, but barks to give his handler driving instructions and even jumps into icy waters to save said child from drowning. Side note: It’s this scene that got the film into major trouble when allegations of animal abuse surfaced. The leaked images showed a trainer forcing a dog into water, requiring human rescue. The accusations were quelled when an investigation proved that the images were edited to imply abuse.

Its stretched ambitions notwithstanding, A Dog’s Purpose then goes ahead and panders to the one thing which will rouse emotion from an audience. Animal abuse. Through varying degrees of callousness, we’re reminded of our race’s awfulness. But it’s all very contrived. Indeed, we will tear up when Bailey dies (again and again), we will squeal at his return as a puppy, we will also scowl and hate humans when they deserve it. But we will not be tricked into liking a film simply because of these additions.