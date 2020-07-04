A documentary featuring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan wishing the ‘Batch of 2020’

Bengaluru

04 July 2020 16:49 IST

The one-hour film, created by Anto Philip’s Under 25 team, will have many celebrities wishing those who missed graduation this year

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Anand Gandhi among other celebrities have come together for a documentary made for those who’ll miss their graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-hour documentary features the celebrities talking to the new graduates about starting their careers and the challenges they might face outside college.

Advertising

Advertising

Schools and colleges across the world couldn’t host their graduation ceremonies because of the pandemic. So, celebrities across spheres -- Barack Obama, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus among others -- have addressed this year’s graduating class.

Under 25’s Anto Philip decided to replicate this experience in the form of a documentary. A team of seven people coordinated with many artists despite the lockdown to make the film.

“My Valedictorian speech was a proud moment for me and my family. It was surely one of the highlights of my graduation,” says Anto, recalling his own graduation day.

“The Batch of 2020 finds themselves in a position that no generation has faced since our last pandemic almost a century ago. Now, more than ever we needed to step in.”

About making the film, he says, “Putting this entire documentary together has been a great experience. There were moments when we were taken aback by what the experts in the documentary had shared with us.”

The film will be released at 4 pm, July 5 at: www.batchof2020.com, and Anto’s YouTube and IGTV channel.

You can see the trailer on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQAi2QKKdtE