ADVERTISEMENT

‘A Different Man’ trailer: Sebastian Stan transforms himself in dark new A24 comedy

Published - July 17, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Stan’s character Edward, suffers from facial neurofibromatosis and sees his deformity as a barrier to his self-confidence

The Hindu Bureau

Adam Pearson and Sebastian Stan in a still from ‘A Different Man’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ A24

Sebastian Stan takes on a transformative role in the trailer for A Different Man, where his character, Edward, grapples with the consequences of drastic change. Edward, who suffers from facial neurofibromatosis, sees his deformity as a barrier to his self-confidence. He leads a reclusive life, finding solace only in his new neighbor, Ingrid, played by Renate Reinsve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlinale 2024 | Sebastian Stan: Wearing prosthetics for ‘Different Man’ was ‘eye opening’

Edward’s life takes a dramatic turn when he opts for an experimental drug that promises to “heal” his condition. The transformation brings him immediate benefits, including newfound popularity at work. Owen Kline’s character, Nick, humorously refers to Edward as “this piece of man candy” while holding a cutout of his transformed visage.

However, the trailer hints at darker undertones. Edward’s interactions with Oswald, portrayed by Adam Pearson, become increasingly tense. In one intense scene, Edward grabs Oswald’s face, screaming, “Take yours off!”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian Stan, Lily James reteam for ‘Let The Evil Go West’ horror thriller

The film’s official synopsis describes Edward as an aspiring actor who undergoes a radical medical procedure to transform his appearance. However, his “dream face quickly turns into a nightmare,” as he becomes obsessed with reclaiming his lost identity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Writer-director Aaron Schimberg, speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, shared insights into Pearson’s role. Having worked with Pearson in the 2019 film Chained for Life, Schimberg noted that Pearson’s character in that film led viewers to believe he was as shy as his on-screen persona, a stark contrast to his real-life charisma. In A Different Man, Schimberg aimed to showcase Pearson’s versatility with a character on the “opposite end” of the personality spectrum, describing Oswald as “a very gregarious character.”

Donald Trump slaps Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ with a cease and desist order to halt US release

A Different Man is set to hit theaters on September 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US