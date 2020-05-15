A desi version of Batman, inspired by the ‘Dark Knight’, narrating the tale of COVID-19

Popular film producer Raghunath’s son Vagmi R Yajurvedi released a short film titled 'The Dark Spread'. The film is written and directed 18-year-old son Vagmi, who says, “COVID-19 is fought on multiple fronts — medical, social, administration and economical. The real warriors in this area are our medial professionals and caregivers,” explains the young director, who says the film is his way of celebrating “the immense sacrifice and contribution of doctors and policemen”.

Apart from the film, Vagmi and his team have also contributed food and medicines to the people working on the frontline through Ogara Foods, run by the family. He was supported by his father, who has produced films such as Accident and Jigarthanda.

'The Dark Spread', explains Vagmi, is a depiction of “the current situation using two characters, Dr Bat and the Joker. The short film has an adventure and action-filled narrative. The film, shares Vagmi, is inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies. Vagmi felt he could use the comic-book characters to narrate the tale of COVID-19.

“We have used Batman as the doctor and Joker as the villain. He is not born bad but life’s circumstances have made him what he is,” reveals Vagmi, who plays the Joker while his older brother Chinthan plays Batman. “The film was shot in three days in our home and on the street in front of our house. The film was made with help from our family. We have many doctors in the family and seeing them work during this crisis was an inspiration to write this story. In fact my cousin who is a doctor, is there in a scene of the film. This is my way of telling people not to not discriminate against health workers. However badly we treat doctors and nurses, they are committed to save lives.”

The short film, in English, is available on YouTube and is produced by VRY Entertainment in association with CSJ Arts.