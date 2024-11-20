A day after A R Rahman’s separation, his bassist Mohini Dey splits with husband Mark Hartsuch

Hours after A R Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced their separation, Mohini Dey, the renowned bassist from the music composer’s troupe, announced her split with husband Mark Hartsuch. Mohini took to Instagram to reveal her decision.

“Dear friends, family, fans and followers. With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. We both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed,” she wrote.

Mohini added that she will continue to collaborate with Mark, a saxophonist and music director, on projects. “We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups,” she mentioned in her Instagram post.

Mohini, a bassist from Kolkata, has performed with A R Rahman in more than 40 concerts. She is an integral member of the Gaan Bangla’s Wind of Change.

Meanwhile, Rahman and Saira Banu have split after 29 years of marriage. Saira announced the decision with a statement, saying the decision was taken after emotional strain in their relationship. Rahman took to social media to express his thoughts on the separation.

“To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” he wrote. Rahman and Saira have three children: Khateeja, Raheema and Ameen.