A date with stars

It is a bit late to talk about calendars, but this one needs a mention. Launched by photographer Lohit Rajkumar, the calendar features 12 actresses from Sandalwood. “There have been calendars with just one or three celebrities in the past. I believe this is the first time, a calendar has been brought out with 12 actresses, one for each month,” says Lohit.

The 26-year-old B.Com graduate started promoting films online as he was “fascinated” with films. He was so in love with the film world that he created a website, sandalwoodsuddi.com, where he “Promotes films and put up a lot of filmy news for fans.”

Talking about the journey to create the calendar, Lohit says, “I want to be a director, hence I took to photography. Cinema and photography are connected. They both use of cameras; you have to look through the lens to make things look beautiful. Learning photography would be an added skill. As I lacked the support financially, I started off by clicking pictures at home with the vintage camera we had. I created portfolios for models and actors. The reaction was good. That is when I decided to create this celebrity calendar,” says Lohit, who short-listed 20 actresses and gradually pruned the number to 12.

“The selection criteria was to feature actresses who have acted in a minimum of two films. Also the dates had to coincide,” Lohit says with a smile. The youngster also plans to come up with new themes with celebrities for future calendar projects.

The calendar features Roopa Nataraj, Roopika, Kirti Laxmi, Pooja Kaveri and Aditi Rao and others. Each image is stylishly clicked in varied backgrounds. So if you wake up one morning to Aishani Shetty sipping her coffee in bed, then next you could wake up to Samyuktha Hornad taking a selfie.

The only regret, says the photographer, is that the calendar was launched on March 2. “I don’t think this is a time to buy calendars. I never thought of selling them, as this project was born out my passion for cinema. In case anyone wants to buy these they can drop in a line on my website or FB page and we will deliver it to them,” adds Lohit who is now working in the director Swaroop’s team for Lucknow to Bangalore.