ADVERTISEMENT

‘A Complete Unknown’: Benedict Cumberbatch to play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan biopic

May 21, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Also starring Monica Barbaro and Ella Fanning, the film is directed by Oscar-nominee James Mangold

The Hindu Bureau

Benedict Cumberbatch | Photo Credit: JEFF SPICER

We had earlier reported that A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet as the music icon, is in the making. The latest is that actor Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of the film to play singer and folk artist Pete Seeger.

ALSO READ
Review of Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song: 60 years on, the singer-songwriter continues to delight with his wit and liquid prose

A Complete Unknown, also starring Monica Barbaro and Ella Fanning, the film is directed by Oscar-nominee James Mangold. Based on the book  Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald, which Jack Cocks adapted to the screen, the Searchlight Pictures feature will chart the Nobel laureate’s switch from folk to rock music.

Pete Seeger was an influential figure and inspiration to Dylan. A report by Collider states how his music and activism kept Dylan going in his own musical pursuit. “Seeger was one of the early backers of Dylan and his work. So it was very much a mentor/mentee kind of relationship with Dylan looking to Seeger for guidance even before the two knew each other,” states the report.

ALSO READ: Songs and movies inspired by Dylan

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, it was announced earlier that Chalamet will do his own singing for the film, which has Barbaro playing singer-songwriter Joan Baez. Fanning, on the other hand, is set to play Sylvie Russo, artist and Dylan’s love interest in the 60s. Woody Guthrie, one of the most significant figures in American folk music, is also set to feature in the film but details of who’s playing the singer-songwriter remain unknown at the moment.

ALSO READ
Dylan’s quirky tribute to the songs of his generation 

Dylan is also attached to executive produce the project with Mangold. Jeff Rosen will produce the film alongside Veritas Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US