Coronavirus made us number one: Directors Adil and Bilall on ‘Bad Boys For Life’ becoming the highest grosser

Guns. Explosion. Dry humour.

These signature tropes employed by filmmaker Michael Bay turned a seemingly-ordinary premise into a multi-million franchise. No, we are not referring to the Transformers series, but the buddy-cop Bad Boys series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

It has been 17 years since the last Bad Boys II movie released, following which the franchise went into a limbo. There were whispers on Michael returning to direction, but, eventually, a lesser-known name was thrown around for the reboot.

This was a make-or-break moment for Belgium-based filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of Black fame) when their names were finalised to take over the reins from Michael.

Growing up as kids in Belgium, the duo has vivid recollections of watching the first Bad Boys movie on television, and parroting the primary characters — Mike (Will Smith) and Marus (Martin Lawrence) — while playing in the neighbourhood.

Two decades later, Adil (32) and Bilall (34) have delivered the year’s biggest hit: Bad Boys For Life, also the last major Hollywood film to have released in a world that now seems like a distant memory.

Rebooting a franchise

On a Zoom call from Belgium, where they are stationed in their respective homes, Adil and Bilall smile when asked if they anticipated any of this. “Definitely not. Coronavirus made us number one in the world,” says Bilall with a laugh, “We’re really fortunate that our movie came out before the lockdown. It did really well and was a wonderful ride for us.”

The two have been partners in crime for years — they went to school together; had similar tastes in movies like Beverly Hills Cop; and grew up idolising Will Smith from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Martin Lawrence’s movies. “It was so cool to mimic Bad Boys back then,” says Adil.

A still from ‘Bad Boys For Life’ | Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein

In this reboot, unlike the previous movies where Mike and Marcus had fun kicking bad guys in a vibrant Miami, in Bad Boys For Life, they seem to have outgrown themselves and are more contemplative... about life and relationships.

These themes, which were originally part of the script written by Chris Bremmer, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan, are what makes this version slightly different from the usual buddy-cop movies, agrees Adil. “That central conflict between the characters was important. And the actors wanted to explore what happens to Mike and Marcus when they become old,” he says.

Bilall adds, “If you put those guys together, it’s just magic. This is not science and I can’t explain in words,” he says, “I was laughing all through the shoot. In fact, they wanted to act their age. Which is why it was easy for them to poke jokes about their age and physicality. We just got the perfect ground to make jokes but with truth.”

Experiments with truth

The duo has an interesting way of functioning; Bilall takes care of the editing process, while Adil is more involved in pre-production, in shaping the screenplay from scratch. They share a working equation akin to “good cop, bad cop”, as Bilall puts it.

Bad Boys For Life earned appreciation for their action sequences, featuring luxury cars, helicopters, and motorcycles, often giving out an impression of a wild crossover between 21 Jump Street and Fast and Furious series.

The duo has openly acknowledged its initial resistance, given the lack of experience, to executing explosive stunt sequences. Adil, recounts a particular chase scene that they found difficult to pull off — one that resulted in a footage of over 12 minutes. “It was a big scene and we shot at night with complicated stunts... a lot of sleepless nights went into designing that scene,” he says, adding, “We’ve had a great team that has worked in Marvel and Fast and Furious series. It still was difficult, but we learned a lot.”

The tone in the scene in question is reminiscent of The Dark Knight. Adil’s eyes lit up when asked if it was a homage to Christopher Nolan’s movie. “When we design a sequence like that, we study a lot of similar action scenes. One of them was The Dark Knight. We saw it shot per shot to understand how Nolan directed and how it was edited. That’s why you find a similarity,” he says, while Bilall intervenes to add: “Not just The Dark Knight, it’s a throwback to Steven Speilberg’s movies, especially Indiana Jones.”

Adil and Bilall are not yet sure whether they will be part of the fourth installment, although Sony Pictures has announced that Chris Bremmer will return as the screenwriter. In a hypothetical scenario, if they were to direct it, what would the plotline be and where would they start?

“We introduced the AMMO team [in Bad Boys For Life] and everybody seemed to have loved their part,” begins Adil, “Personally, I’d wish to have the whole of the AMMO team and give them a little more screen time. Besides that, we’ve to wait for the screenwriter to come up with his first draft.”

