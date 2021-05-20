A biopic on Cher in the works

The music icon, who turned 75 on Thursday, shared the news of the biopic on Twitter

Music icon Cher is getting a biopic with Oscar-winning filmmaker Eric Roth set to pen the script.

Cher, who turned 75 on Thursday, shared the news of the biopic on Twitter.

Often referred as the ‘Goddess of the Pop’ in the media, Cher is known for her decades long career in music, television and films with multiple albums and movies such as “Mask”, “The Witches of Eastwick” and her Oscar-winning role in “Moonstruck”.

Producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, who backed both “Mamma Mia!” films, are set to produce the project for the Universal.

Roth’s credits include “Forrest Gump” and “A Star is Born” and the script for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”. He worked with Cher on 1987 thriller “Suspect”.

As one of the world’s best-selling music artistes, Cher has already sold 100 million records. Other than her Best Actress Academy Award, she has also won a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award and three Golden Globe trophies.