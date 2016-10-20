When ‘Crazy’ Mohan made us laugh...

October 20, 2016 07:47 pm | Updated December 27, 2016 08:57 pm IST

With ‘Crazy’ Mohan celebrating his birthday this month, we give you a collection of some of his best written comedy sequences. The list is nowhere exhaustive, but they are rib-ticklers for sure!

Michael Madhana Kama Rajan

One of the few films whose anniversary was universally celebrated even after 20 plus years of its release. Michael Madhana Kama Rajan (MMKR) is such a fantastically spun tale of comedy, drama and music. With Kamal in one of his career bests, the film even now evokes laughter.

Sathi Leelavathi

Never before has a movie on an extra-marital affair been so hilariously written. Kamal, yet again, carries off Mohan’s words with elan and ease. Almost each scene in the movie has a pun, and delivered with perfect time. Remember the car brake scene with Kovai Sarala in the climax? LOL, right?

Avvai Shanmugi

Although a spin-off of the famous Mrs. Doubtfire, this film has the typical Crazy Mohan-Kamal combo written all over it. With Gemini Ganesan and Nagesh adding to the punch, Avvai Shanmugi is also one of the most well-written scripts in Kollywood.

Panchathanthiram

A funny take on how a ‘murder’ can take a toll on all concerned. Remember the epic scene in Kamal’s car with a dead body? With a slightly inebriated Nagesh and a scared-to-death group of men in possession of a dead body, the fiasco that entails is a rib-tckler.

Kadhala Kadhala

The scene where Kamal gives an explanation for naming ‘his house’ as Noor Jahan is another classic Crazy Mohan style. Kadhala Kadhala has everything that a Mohan film has: a car chasing climax scene, Kamal Haasan and enough puns to last till his next movie.

Pammal K.Sambandam

What happens when a staunch bachelor falls in love? Any other Tamil movie might seem like yet another rom-com. But PKS distinguishes itself with its intelligent dialogues and comic timing even in a sad scene.

Vasool Raja

Written to match the Tamil audience, Vasool Raja is a remake of the Hindu super hit Munnabhai MBBS. The story is the same, but Mohan makes an appearance in this movie as the scared doctor Margabandhu. The name by itself sets off a comedy sequence.

Vietnam Colony

A movie about colonisation like none other. Avatar has nothing on Vietnam Colony. Prabhu's comic timing with Goundamani were aided by the quick wit of Mohan's dialogues.

Chinna Vathiyar

Switching bodied is not just the domain of Freaky Friday. Chinna Vathiyar did this with hilarious effect. Most memorable is the encounter between Idichapuli Selvaraj and Goundamani as an astrologer is stamped Mohan all over.

Aahaa

The first thing that comes to mind about Aahaa is how feel good it is. There is the quick-talking, unassuming nature of the movie itself, a signature of Mohan's style, but what stands out is how nice every character is.

Arunachalam

It is formulaic in the way commercial entertainers were in the 90s, but it has so many funny moments that it's hard to take the film seriously. For instance, the scene where Senthil is introduced as a actor to potential film producers.