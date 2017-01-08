Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai not put on hold

The shooting of Tamil gangster drama Vada Chennai has not been put on hold and a new schedule of the film will begin in March, says its director Vetrimaaran.

The first schedule of Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai was wrapped up in November last year.

Since there had been no updates about the completion of the first schedule and Dhanush later signed back-to-back new projects, there was speculation that Vada Chennai had been put on hold.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Vetrimaaran, a National Award-winning filmmaker, tweeted: “The second schedule of ‘Vada Chennai’ starts first week of March.”

Vada Chennai, part of a trilogy, will track 30 years in the life of a gangster from North Madras.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Amala Paul.

Before March, Dhanush will finish shooting for his portion in Soundarya Rajinikanth’s VIP 2, and his Tamil directorial debut Power Paandi.