Unappetising Chindian

The film opens with some mindless battle scenes riding on terrible CGI. There is a convoluted backstory set in ancient India and China; all the audience needs to know is that in the skirmishes back then, a much-valued treasure from ancient Magadha was lost.

Then we jump to present-day China, where Jackie Chan plays a leading archaeologist called Jack. An Indian professor/princess Ashmita (Disha Patani) enlists his help to trace the treasure, even as a scowling, sulking baddie, curiously called Randall (Sonu Sood), jumps in the fray. The hunt takes them, and, in turn us, from ice caves in Tibet to plush Dubai’s exotic sands and caves, and mountain temples in India.

The Jackie Chan-Disha Patani exchanges are as awkward as the traditionally frosty Indo-China relations. In fact, it doesn’t appear as though they are having a conversation at all. Rather they seem to be reading out history lessons to each other. So bad is the dubbing, that each character’s English accent keeps changing with every new turn of phrase. There is some talk of yoga, but it rarely transcends the talk to turn real onscreen. And a few quick moves are all you get in the name of kung fu from the once spry Chan.

The most insane and juvenile bits transpire neither in China, nor India, but in Dubai. You end up laughing at the film’s silliness than with it.

All kinds of fancy cars get smashed with such alarming regularity that it would give our own car-smasher, Rohit Shetty, a complex. A lion called Little Jackie gets a terrible case of motion sickness. Later, some poor hyenas get taken for a ride. India, quite predictably, still remains squarely about snakes and rope trick and levitating sadhus. There’s an embarrassingly performed item number in Chinese by the entire cast (including junior artistes) dressed in Indian clothes.

And then there is the additional (dis)comfort of knowing that men everywhere are the same. The Chinese are as bad if not worse in their attitude towards women. One young man is disapproving of a girl wearing swimsuit. Another, when not gaping at the bare midriff of an Indian woman, expresses surprise that she is “politically aware”.

Co-productions, a norm in international (especially European) filmmaking, have helped several off-mainstream voices in cinema find a suitable platform. However, when it comes to mainstream potboilers like Kung Fu Yoga, all you get is an unappetising khichdi. Try out some other dish instead.