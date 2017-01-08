The kite runner

Zaid Khedawala (10) had an intense gleam in his eyes as he spotted a kite. His passion for kites and the festival was unmistakable - serious and innocent in equal measure. When Hardik Mehta, director of National Award winning documentary Amdavad ma Famous asked little Zaid if he could make a documentary around him, he said, “Just do not stop me from running after the kites, otherwise you can shoot as you please.”

There is perhaps no other event much anticipated in Gujarat, than the ongoing Uttarayan, the International Kite Festival held every January and that is what attracted the young director to the bylanes of old walled city of Ahmedabad. “I saw people from 6-year-old to a 60-year-old, everyone walking around with their eyes glued to the sky buzzing with hundreds of colourful kites. It was a surreal experience. It brought people from across age, class and community, on the same playing field, the terraces of old pole areas, which was fascinating to me,” recalls Mehta.

He is happy that the film got its due as it is released through Netflix and has travelled to all major festivals in about 75 cities across all six continents. “It is about the nostalgia of childhood and takes you back to the streets of Gujarat. Lot of my friends who immigrated to the US have messaged me that this film took them back to the streets of Gujarat and they missed the frolic of the festival,” said the Vadodara-based director.

Mehta, who has an experience of assisting directors including Dev Benegal (Road, Movie), Vikramaditya Motwane (Lootera) and Vikas Bahl in 'Queen' (2014) as a script supervisor, mentioned that he did not thought of making a documentary around Uttarayan but was impressed by Zaid’s passion for kites and wanted to capture his passion for kites. “Over the span of two years, 2014-2015, I followed Zaid for three days each year, during the festival of Uttarayan. We witnessed Zaid’s transformation from a boy next door to an aggressive kite runner. And everything was going well for Zaid, till he hit upon a challenge, the new security guard of the terrace from where Zaid intended to fly his kites,” remembers Mehta on how he followed the young boy. On maintaining communication level with the child, he used his experience from his earlier films where he had the knack of communicating with kids and child actors. “I have seen my crew depend on me for it. Managing kids on a movie set is something I take great pride in. My plan was not to go very near to Zaid – so I kept shooting from the terraces and from across the road which needed less communication. But in the second year we came the closest to him as he went for the kites and our bond tightened,” informed Mehta.

The colourful festival of Uttarayan has everything to capture but to build a narrative, he took the point of view of the child and shot it the way child sees this festival. “The visuals were hard to capture as we had to constantly follow him and that is where my cinematographer Piyush Puty came to rescue. Piyush belongs to Odisha and had never seen this kind of madness for the festival. So his was a really fresh perspective and that added so much more to the film. For him this kaleidoscopic festival gave all the inspiration to keep shooting and not stop during the festival, in fact there came a time when he asked me: ‘What not to shoot?,” reveals Mehta.

He laments the fact that making a documentary is still a tough job in India though digital technology has helped present generation of filmmakers to tell different stories. “Funding is the biggest hurdle a documentary maker comes across to and I was fortunate Akanksha Tewari, my wife supported me by investing time and resources in getting this film made along with Arya Menon, who saw potential in the film. Apart from it, editing in documentary is a difficult job and it is like writing a screenplay in feature films as we use hours of footage. Also you have the added responsibilities of not twisting the facts and being true to the subject,” explained Mehta on challenges which documentary as a form possess.

Being a Gujarati himself, one asks him if he remembers his own childhood while filming the festival, and he says he never learned how to fly kite. “I have never touched a kite after I got hurt from the sharp maanjha during my childhood, so I have no love for this festival, but yes now I kind of appreciate it as it has given me a film that I will remember for life,” reflects the director who is a mass communication graduate from MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.

Meanwhile, he is all prepared for his next documentary which has music as a backdrop and is looking forward to the release of Trapped which he has co-written with Vikramaditya Motwane and has Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. “Sometimes you just got to keep doing what you want to do and the right people will join and make the journey beautiful,” sums up Mehta as he moves for his next challenge.