'The Last Jedi' is the eighth Star Wars film

Star Wars: Episode VIII finally has a title — The Last Jedi.
The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga on Monday. Star Wars-The Last Jedi will be released on December 15.
Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media.
The Force Awakens chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.
Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said Episode VIII will start right where The Force Awakens left off.
