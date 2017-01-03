Salman, Akshay, Karan come together for one big entertainer

Actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and director-producer Karan Johar will be coming together for a movie in 2018. The trio took to Twitter to announce the developments.

Starring Akshay Kyumar in lead role, it is hoped that the movie would be a blockbuster. The as-yet-untitled project will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming projects for the year which includes Padman, written and directed by Balki. The movie will be produced by Mrs. Funnybones movies, Twinkle Khanna's production house.