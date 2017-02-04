Reunion days

When Hansika gives statistics about her just-released Bogan, she sounds like Vijayakanth. “Bogan is my third film with Jayam Ravi, second film with director Lakshman (Romeo Juliet), cinematographer Soundararajan, my second association with Prabhu Deva (producer of Bogan, had earlier directed her in Engeyum Kadhal), and the first with Arvind Swamy,” she says.

“It’s a cute love story and I play the love interest of Ravi,” “All the main characters in the film - myself, Ravi, and Arvind Swamy, have a lot of shades to our personality, which makes the film engaging. My character is something I have not done in recent times.”

Hansika says that the shooting days were memorable. Her comfort level was good as she had worked with most of them before. “Ravi and I once laughed for almost half a day on the sets, and it was great fun shooting for Bogan,” says Hansika. “With his charisma and dashing personality, all the attention was on Arvind Swamy.”

Having worked with Prabhu Deva in Engeyum Kadhal, Hansika says that he brings out the best in every actor. She has not signed up any new project currently.