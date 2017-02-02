Movies

Ranbir Kapoor bulks up for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Kapoor, in the film, will portray Sanjay Dutt in three phases of his life and accordingly, sport as many looks.

Ranbir Kapoor is beefing himself up for director Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

The actor has reportedly gained 13 kgs of pure muscle in order to reflect a young Dutt’s physique, according to a statement.

Kapoor, in the film, will portray Sanjay Dutt in three phases of his life and accordingly, sport as many looks: the beefy body, a lean look from the 90s and finally, a third avatar reflecting Dutt’s drug rehab phase.

Kapoor’s fitness trainer, Kunal Gir has said his fitness regime has resulted in a good waistline reduction. “Ranbir has an hour-and-a-half of intense work out sessions per day. Its a big challenge to bulk him up but he’s committed to do whatever needs to be done. He wakes up at 3 am, has a protein shake and goes back to sleep.”

Kapoor’s dietary change includes a massive reduction in meat intake and an increase in vegetables — this apart from his favourite haleem which Gir carries with him every weekend so as to not upset the actor.

