Poll: Who will win the Academy Award for Best Director?

This is a category that's wide-open. Bong Joon-ho's become the darling of the film world (as well as the Internet) in recent months with his good-natured charisma and subtle, wry dismissal of conventional Hollywoodian norms. 'Parasite' winning Best Picture could be a stretch, so the Academy could well compensate by giving him the director's cap instead. However, Mendes pulled off one of the all-time great technical accomplishments in movies with '1917', while old-schoolers will be rooting for Martin Scorsese to win one for the pack of legends he's representing. All set to be the most hotly-contested award of the night!

Who will win the Academy Award for Best Director?

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

