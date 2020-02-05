Movies

Poll: Who will win the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role?

Even though Renée Zellweger has picked up a lot of awards for 'Judy', the favourite for the Best Actress crown isn't quite as clear-cut as its male counterpart. Scarlett Johansson comes into the event, hot off an incredible year for any leading lady in modern-day cinema with three successes: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit'. Meanwhile, 'Harriet' star Cynthia Erivo will have a wave of support behind her as the only person of colour to be nominated for an Oscar in this year's acting categories

Who will win the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role?

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

