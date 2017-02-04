People’s cinema

The title of his sophomore film Newton came to Amit V. Masurkar through a Facebook friend request from a small town guy called Newton Mishra. His protagonist happens to be just as curious a person as the influential scientist Isaac Newton, also proud of where he comes from and what he is doing. “The three acts of the script parallel Newton’s laws of inertia, momentum and equal and opposite reaction,” says Masurkar. The film itself, however, is entirely political than scientific and is set to have its world premiere in the ‘Forum’ section of the Berlin International Film Festival next week.

With Newton, Masurkar moves out of his comfort zone. From the familiar world of film strugglers — Yari Road-Versova area in Mumbai, featured in his debut film Sulemani Keeda — he goes into an alien, unseen place, rife with politics and violence. It required him to read a lot, travel, do on-ground research, meet people and get all the necessary insights. Set in a day in a polling booth in Chattisgarh, it is about a government clerk trying to conduct free and fair elections in a Maoist-infested area. “For the government, it is important to conduct the elections peacefully, the Maoists are looking to derail the electoral process. There is conflict in the environment,” says Masurkar, the reason he prefers to describe the film as a “dramedy with dry and observational humour” than a “black comedy” that it has often been referred to as.

“Democracy is the most beautiful import from the West, has been perceived as a civilisational tool,” says Masurkar. You promptly presume a touch of subversion in his voice, and, perhaps in the film too. As if on cue he tells you how it came to him while reading the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. “It gives you goose flesh, you feel uplifted while reading it but what is practised is different. There is this huge disparity,” he says, between the written word and acting on it. Something that his film also aims to question by focusing on the frenzy of the largest elections in the world, by zooming in on the spectacle of democracy and the one day when the common man in India matters the most.

Like Newton, the other Indian entry in the ‘Forum’ section of the Berlinale, Haobam Paban Kumar’s Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake), is also all about questioning — the ecological issues of the floating biomass Phumdis, the precarious life of the fishing community on Loktak lake and the flip side of the government’s developmental activities. It portrays the State’s apathy and ruthlessness, people’s resistance and the fears and anxieties the flashpoints and conflicts can unleash in the mind of a sensitive individual. However, unlike Newton, it is set in Paban Kumar’s own reality in Manipur. “For us, cinema is a means of communication, to tell stories about ourselves, about contemporary issues in Manipur,” he says. No wonder the daily rhythms of life flow naturally on screen, the camera glides along as smooth and gentle as the boat on the lake while capturing the lives of the fisherfolk. But beneath all the calm lurks a deep turmoil that leaps out of the screen in the form of a monster of a dredging machine or a gun. “It’s a natural extension of what’s around me — the guns and accompanying violence and authoritarianism, be it of the insurgents or the government; and the fear psychosis among people,” says Paban Kumar.

Lady of the Lake has already travelled to several film festivals; it has played at Dubai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, New York and accumulated many awards on the way. Berlinale will mark its European premiere.

Like Lady of the Lake, Amar Kaushik’s debut short feature Aaba is also set in the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, to be specific, but it falls between the alien of Newton and the personal of Lady of the Lake. Kaushik grew up and studied in Arunachal Pradesh till Class V. The poignant, humane film about innocence and mortality and confronting the imminence of death, is the story of a little girl and her aged and ailing grandparents. It came to him when his mother recalled a similar incident that took place when his father was posted in the State’s forest department. Writing the script then demanded a revisiting of and reconnecting with the past and he spent more than two months fleshing out the script, living with the Apatani tribe, almost becoming a part of their life. Aaba features in the ‘Generation Kplus’ section of the festival.

According to Meenakshi Shedde, South Asia Consultant to the Berlin Film Festival, and an independent curator and critic, the selection this year points to a remarkable talent growing in the Northeast. “It flourishes despite the most dire circumstances, the lack of a proper film industry, and political and socio-economic challenges,” she says, adding, “It is also most heartening that many of the younger directors, including Masurkar, Paban Kumar and Kaushik, while living in cities, show an acute sensitivity to, and empathy for, what’s going on in rural India.”

According to her, there is a massive surge in Indian interest at the Berlin Film Festival, and they received an almost unprecedented 250 submissions. Apart from these three films there are also two Indo-German productions — Aapothkalin Trikalika (The Kali of Emergency) by Ashish Avikunthak in Bengali and Bernd Lutzeler’s Camera Threat — and Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House, an Indo-UK production.

There is more that’s common to the three Indian entries. A documentary approach to filmmaking, for instance. Paban Kumar, who has been making several award-winning documentaries for over a decade, applied the same approach to Loktak Lairembee. The film was shot entirely on Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, which has a unique ecosystem, where people live on floating huts built on floating biomass called Phumdis. He also used the local fisherfolk to play the various roles, including that of the lead couple, played by real life couple Ningthoujam Sanatomba and Sagolsam Thambasang. He often didn’t give them any dialogues, simply explained the situation and let them react and respond to it on camera.

Newton was shot in 37 days in and around Dalli Rajhara, a cosmopolitan mining township of the Bhilai Steel Plant surrounded by tribal villages on the outskirts. Though the lead roles are played by well-known actors like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Raghuvir Yadav, Anjali Patil and Sanjay Mishra, Masurkar has also used local first-time actors from theatre groups like IPTA Raipur and Raigarh, and non-actors — villagers, local government officers and even paramilitary officers — to bring a touch of authenticity.

Similarly, Kaushik also shot in Ziro and cast local people. He had to conduct workshops to make them comfortable with the camera, interacted with them for days and weeks with the camera in the backdrop so that they could begin reacting to it as a part of life rather than as an intrusive object. “I used to ask them about incidents in life that made them happy, angry or sad, and make them recall them to get the right emotions for a particular scene,” says Kaushik.

For Masurkar also, the use of local actors meant improvisations along the shoot. The lines were changed for some actors, extra scenes were given to others. The local journalists proved most helpful in navigating through the unfamiliar terrain. Kaushik used a Facebook contact, Halley Welly, as a co-producer and line-producer in Arunachal Pradesh. He only went with the basic equipment and the director of photography and the sound engineer from Mumbai. The entire cast and crew, including the team of assistant directors, was assembled in the State itself. A case of cinema that is not just of the people and for the people but also by the people.

