On the philosophical path

The Kannada film industry has seen hundreds of critically and commercially appreciated film makers in the last eighty years, but Ganapathy Venkataramana Iyer, popularly known as G.V. Iyer in the Indian film industry, stands apart. He made complex philosophical ideas suitable to celluloid. He brought to the medium of cinema Adwaita, Dwaita, Vishistadvaita propagated by Shankaracharya, Madhwacharya and Ramanujacharya, but without compromising on their essence. Of course, he got the sympathy he deserved, besides admiration.

This is G.V. Iyer’s centenary year: he would have turned 100 on September 3. The ninth edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival is marking Iyer’s centenary by screening his path-breaking film, Hamsa Geethe.

* * *

Iyer, in his life span of 86 years, made 22 films. His association of four decades with cinema, can be divided into two parts based on the kind of films he made. A product of professional theatre, he was one of the main practitioners of commercial cinema as actor, producer, dialogue writer and director till 1969.

He completely buried his past, when he emerged from oblivion to produce the most distinguished offbeat film in Kannada Vamshavruksha (incidentally the debut film of Vishnuvardhan, directed jointly by Girish Karnad and B.V. Karanth). After his stunning musical Hamsageethe, which he himself directed in 1975 with only 18 minutes of dialogue, Iyer went on to make films of distinction one after the other. The tragedy is that two of his complex films Kudure Motte (based on the work of noted writer M.S. Prabhakara) and Wall Poster have been completely forgotten in the history of Kannada cinema. At the age of 75, he acquired the status of an ‘Acharya’ and made Bhagavad Gita. Swami Vivekananda (1998), his last film, did not make a big impact. According to critics, having Bollywood stars including Hema Malini, Meenakshi Sheshadri in the cast took away the seriousness of the film. He also made a few teleserials such as Shantala, Krishna Leela and Kadambari. He was preparing to make a film on the Ramayana, but he could not realise his dream.

* * *

This was an incident that took place in the year 1932.

A professional theatre company was staging the famous play, Krishna Garudi. It was a scene where sage Dhoumya was supposed to bless the Pandavas. A 15-year-old boy, with heavy costume and a prominent moustache and beard appeared on the stage. He turned nervous at the sight of audience sitting and eagerly watching the show. He was given three pages of difficult passages to memorise. But he had forgotten them. He quickly blessed the Pandavas and exited from the stage. The harmonium artist saved this young boy with his music. This boy was none other than G.V. Iyer, who later made a name both in theatre and cinema. “For years after that I was not offered any role,”Iyer had said narrating his first brush with acting long ago.

Frustrated with academic education and the monotony of life, Iyer left his village and straightaway joined a theatre company, a dream of every creative person at that time. But he ended up as a poster pasting boy. “Those days, it was not like it is now. It was not easy to just step into the film industry and become a star or director overnight. It took almost ten years for me to appear on the stage,”Iyer had recalled during a conversation with this writer.

In the course of time, Iyer understood that he would never be good as an actor and decided to learn direction. He started working as assistant to H.L.N. Simha.

Radha Ramana (1942) was the first film he acted in. Bhoodana (1962) which dealt with the plight of bonded labourers and their efforts to acquire a piece of land, was his first directorial venture. He was inspired by Chomana Dudi of Shivarama Karanth, Godan of Premchand and Bhoodan of Krishna Chand. The story is narrated in the backdrop of the Bhoodan movement of Vinobha Bhave and Iyer showed how the movement failed because of vested interests. Later he made films including Tayi Karulu, Lawyer Magalu, Bangari, Post Master, Kiladi Ranga, Rajashekara, Mysuru Taanga, Naane Bhagyavathi, and Choukada Deepa.

Iyer took interest in the anti-dubbing movement.

Iyer was instrumental in ushering the co-operative film movement, which has taken a different shape now under the label of“crowd funding”. He was instrumental in the production of Ranadheera Kanteerava, the first film produced through a co-operative forum called Kannada Chalanachitra Kalavidara Sangha formed by Iyer, Rajkumar, Balakrishna, and Narasimharaju.

* * *

After Chowkada Deepa, Iyer did not make any films of consequence. Vamshavruksha, directed jointly by Girish Karnad and B.V. Karanth, and produced by him was the turning point in one sense.

As admitted by Iyer himself, it was Hamsa Geethe based on the landmark novel of Ta.Ra.Subba Rao which really established him as someone who had a distinct way of seeing.

Balamuralikrishna lent music for the film starring Ananth Nag and Rekha Rao. With a narration most unconventional, it surprised filmmakers across the country. The film got two national awards.

Following the success of Hamsa Geethe, Iyer started working on the film, Shankaracharya, on the saint philosopher who walked the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari preaching Advaita.

Iyer, who knew Sanskrit and had studied a great deal about Shankara and his philosophy had to convince the seers of Shankara Maths about the need to portray him in a way people could identify with.

The challenges faced by Iyer to make Shankaracharya are worth recording. The film was completed in 50 days of actual shooting, though it was an eight-month long journey. According to K.S.L. Swamy a prolific filmmaker in Kannada, who assisted Iyer for more than 30 years and was part of most of his projects, Iyer took a 40 member crew in a bus from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in search of authentic locations. As the budget offered by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) was insufficient, Iyer somehow arranged for additional funds. During shooting, Iyer slipped down a mountain slope and injured himself. At a time when the entire crew thought that that was the end of shooting, Iyer shocked them by reaching the location holding crutches. His aim was to capture sunset as he had visualised. The visual beauty, the stunning locales and the simple tale went down well with the audience, who did not know much about Sanskrit. The film got appreciation from critics from the West. Derek Malcolm, the famous critic from London, who is one of the regulars at the Indian film festivals had said that Adi Shankaracharya was far ahead of its time and one of the best he had seen. The efforts of Iyer did not go in vain. This first Sanskrit film bagged four national awards including, best film, best screenplay, best cinematography and best audiography.

Iyer’s next venture was Madhwacharya. The film faced opposition from the Madhwa community for the way it portrayed Madhwacharya. But, besides getting screened at the Panorama section of the 11th International Film Festival, the film bagged the national award for Balamuralikrishna as the best music director.

When Iyer made a film on Ramanujacharya, controversy followed him. But, he stood his ground and did justice to the saint, who professed Vishistadwaita. According to Ravee, Iyer strongly believed that these three great philosophers of south India are relevant even today and the films were aimed at presenting their lives and ideas, not to find fault or even compare the truths as spoken by these three great souls of India.

Bhagavad Gita was another important film by Iyer. He successfully translated the immortal philosophy of Bhagavad Gita into a powerful cinematic idiom. The film is replete with images and symbols emphasised in the Gita and it is about the journey of man both within and without. The film, besides winning national award in 1993, was also nominated for the Best Film at Bogota Film Festival in Golden Pre-Columbian circle.

Iyer meditated over films till his last breath. He was in Mumbai along with his son Raghavendra in connection with his next film Ramayana.

The response of Ravee when he learnt about the death of his Guru and mentor was “Iyer walked alone in the path he had chosen, like a saint. Of course, he also looked like a saint with snow-white flowing beard and the small kudumi (knot of hair). He was a class by himself and could be considered as an anachronist in present day cinema. However, what he left behind in terms of footage will be abundantly useful for the serious students of Indian cinema”.