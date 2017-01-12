On screen ‘Sambaralu’

There’s a tense moment where Balakrishna, as Gautamiputra Satakarni, has to stay firm and boost the sagging morale of the men in his army. A tough battle is ahead of them. Chirantan Bhatt’s background score gradually ups its tempo, Gnanasekhar’s camera captures the nervousness. Suddenly, someone in the audience screams, ‘Siddhamaaa?’ A moment later, on screen, Balakrishna utters the same word and his army, along with a section of the audience, responds ‘siddhammmm’.

This wasn’t at a single screen theatre, where the first show of Gautamiputra Satakarni began much before sunrise. This was at Prasads, the first of the multiplexes to throw its doors open to big-ticket Sankranti releases at 8.45 a.m. The member of the audience who prompted ‘Siddhama?’ at Prasads had already watched the 4 a.m. show elsewhere. He, along with many others, erupted with euphoria each time there was a war cry on screen, chanted along ‘Sharanama? Ranama?’ and finally gave a deafening applause when the film closes on a high note.

The scene was no different a day earlier, when Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No.150, released. As the clock ticked away, with barely a minute or two left for the screening, some impatient voice went ‘samayamu ledu mithrama’ (a line from Gautamiputra Satakarni) eliciting a chorus. As the titles rolled, a staff member from the theatre walked around and requested the audience to not click any images or shoot video clips from their mobile phones. ‘We are all fans, don’t worry,’ someone responded. And, every now and then, they chanted ‘Boss is Back’.

It was a different story that during the screening of both the films a few dialogues were drowned amid wolf whistles and collective, full-throated slogans in praise of the superstars. The national anthem was followed by ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Balayya’.

Festivals like Sankranti and Dasara, for movie-mad Telugu audience, are incomplete without star-driven films. Young actors like Rana Daggubati, Nani and several others, have vocally stated that this Sankranti reminds them of their childhood when they would line up to watch films that starred one or more of the big four — Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh.

Over the years, box office dynamics have changed and leading producers have been of the opinion that it’s ideal to have a two-week window between big star films so as to rake in the maximum possible revenue in the initial days. When there was a potential clash, there are negotiations to push the release date of one film.

But Sankranti 2016 turned out to be an exception, with Soggade Chinni Nayana (Nagarjuna), Nannaku Prematho (NTR) and Dictator (Balakrishna) blocking their dates. There was also Sharwanand starrer Express Raja. Trade pundits felt it wasn’t a good move to have so many big films bunched together. But the insatiable appetite for films during the festive holidays ensured that there was more than one winner. Besides star-driven vehicles, Express Raja also laughed its way to the bank.

Sankranti 2017 was poised to be bigger when Chiranjeevi marked the festival for his 150th and Balakrishna for his 100th. One just needs to drive around the city all this week to see the euphoria at theatres where these films are screened. Or, just track the frenzy on television and social media. From heavy garlands for the posters to colour coordinated outfits and sloganeering by fans, the festive atmosphere is evident. One is a formulaic fare, and another is a crisply narrated historical with well choreographed war sequences. It will take a few days to see how the audience laps up the films.

There’s also Shatamanam Bhavati starring Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, releasing on January 14. The relatively small film with the promise of being endearing will be a welcome addition to the festivities.