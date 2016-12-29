Newsmakers of 2016

Teams ‘Pellichoopulu’ and ‘Kshanam’

Two small films reiterated that a compelling story and a taut screenplay can bring in the audience. Made with small budgets by talented teams, word of mouth publicity helped these films turn profitable.

Ravikanth Perepu

Kshanam saw the coming together of debut director Ravikanth Perepu, music director Sricharan Pakala, cinematographer Shaneil Deo and showed actors Adivi Sesh, Adah Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore and Satyam Rajesh in a new light.

Tharun Bhascker | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Pellichoopulu had us in splits, mirroring true-to-life situations as debut director Tharun Bhascker traced the journey of two unlikely characters, played effectively by Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. Priyadarshi and Abhay Betiganti’s comic timing, Anish Kuruvilla’s return to the screen, the film unfolding in sync sound and Vivek Sagar’s music (including the strains of semi-classical ‘Sakhiye’ through the narrative) made this one memorable.

Suave and menacing

Jagapati Babu’s second coming in a suave, mean avatar hit the mark in several films, from Nannaku Prematho and Ism to Pulimurugan.

Arvind Swami | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowudhury

Another actor who pulled off the menacing act with effortless ease was Arvind Swami. This polished, scheming villain of Dhruva, is a scientist and we don’t see him doing things regular villains do — smoke, drink or indulge in gore.

On screen and off it

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had a good year, he bouncing back with Premam and Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo and she being a part of hits like Theri (Tamil), 24, Janata Garage and A…Aa. But it was their real life romance and impending plans of marriage that created equal, if not more, buzz. The younger scion of Akkineni family, Akhil, too made heads turn when he got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal.

Rakul Preet Singh, who has had a great year with Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu and Dhruva, turned an entrepreneur with her fitness studio and also spearheaded a fitness event aimed at helping rape victims.

Nostalgia trip

Chiranjeevi

Watching Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna in Soggade Chinni Nayana was like a throwback to the 80s and 90s. Soon after, the makers of Babu Bangaram tried to recreate the fun of Bobbili Raja with Venkatesh’s ‘ayyo ayyo ayyayyo’ line, in vain. But the nostalgic trip had just begun.

Then there was the new take on ‘Andam Hindolam’ by Sai Dharam Tej and Rashi Khanna in Supreme. Sai Dharam had walked that path earlier, matching steps with Regina Cassandra for a new version of ‘Guvva Gorinkatho’ in Subrahmanyam for Sale.

We are likely to see more nostalgia in 2017, beginning with Chiranjeevi’s return in Khaidi No. 150.

Brand ‘Baahubali’

Prabhas in the first look of ‘Baahubali - The Conclusion’

Baahubali – The Conclusion is scheduled to release in 2017 but that didn’t stop the film from being in the news. From participating in Comic Con events across the country to introducing the Telugu audience to virtual reality concept (a virtual reality film Sword of Baahubali is in the making), team Baahubali strengthened its brand.

Big misses of the year

Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Brahmotsavam. The buzz created by these films prior to their release was hard to ignore. If only the films had lived up to the hype.