Motivated to do better

Hailing from a family devoted to music, Amaal Mallik is a composer and a singer who has set music to chartbusters like “Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaron”, “Soch Na Sake’, “Sau Aasmaan”, “Kar Gayi Chull”. The grandson of Sardar Mallik and son and nephew of music directors, Daboo Mallik and Anu Mallik respectively, in an interaction, talks about his experience of composing for “Baar Baar Dekho” which was recently premièred on Zee Cinema, his journey so far and the path that lies ahead.

Excerpts:

On working on “Sau Aasmaan”

Director Nitya Mehra was very clear about what she wanted from me. She made me familiar with visuals and locations where the song was to be shot, that I could relate to it well and ‘Sau Aasmaan’ has a divinity and originality in it. It is a very blessed song and it was great that it was part of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

On what made him choose Armaan and Neeti Mohan for the song

Choosing Armaan and Neeti was impromptu. I didn’t try many singers for the song. Neeti was my choice for the song, but Armaan wasn't. I was told that this song was predominantly about a girl, who expresses her love. So, I found Neeti's voice perfect for it and Nitya, Karan Johar and the team decided to have Armaan for the song.

On the turning points of his career and what keeps him going

‘Naina’ from ‘Khoobsurat’, was my first turning point. It made me more confident, and gave me recognition. Then ‘MS Dhoni: An Untold Story’ happened and that was a major turning point for me as it gave a whole new paradigm to my music.

My mother. She is my biggest inspiration. She is a very passionate business women who manages our concerts and manages everything very well. There was a phase that had been there throughout 2013 and 2014 when I had nothing to do for nine to ten months. I wasn't able to handle that pressure, I wanted to migrate somewhere and quit music industry, but then Bhushan Kumar offered me ‘Roy’ and the journey has been wonderful since then. There is a kind of pressure I feel while creating music and it motivates me to do better.

On the music he likes and his take on old songs being recreated

I really like Hindustani music and I love to hear soothing ghazals of Jagjit Singh. ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’ is a song that I hold very close to my heart. I can hear it any time and anywhere.

As far as recreation of old songs is concerned, I think that the originality of the song must not be ruined. Even if somebody is recreating a song, he should be able to add his flair to it. When I do a recreation, I try to do justice with the song and add my style to it.

What can we expect this year from you?

This year I have two songs in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’, where I would be singing first time for Varun Dhawan. I have also composed for Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Noor’ and Arjun Kapoor's ‘Mubarakan’. These are my main projects and besides this, Armaan and I are working in a non-film album where he would be featured for the first time in a video.