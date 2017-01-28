Meet Alex Pandian, the new DGP of Chennai

VM: Da, send me the link of the Tiruchy policeman’s video that went viral.

SR: Oh DCP Mayilvahanam? That was inspiring bro. I hope directors take ideas from it to write mass film dialogues.

VM: Who did he remind you of most? In terms of actors I mean. He’s so much like Aarusamy no? Vikram from Saamy?

SR: Oh yes. Just that this guy is a policeman, not a porukki!

VM: That’s more Swamy than Saamy da…

SR: ROFL, good one. It was more Anbuchelvan (Kaakha Kaakha) if you ask me. He was calm, composed and so firm. Had there been more cops like him in Chennai last Monday, the last day of the Jallikattu protests, I don’t think Marina would have been so chaotic.

VM: Are you suggesting that with reel cops, Tamil Nadu would be a safer State to live in?

SR: Oh yes. Think of it. Who will mess with Alex Pandian if he was the DGP? We’d be a State with zero rowdyism or corruption. No cop role since then has captured the magic that Rajini created in Moondru Mugam.

VM: I completely agree. In recent times, I loved Sathyadev in Yennai Arindhaal. Imagine someone like him working under Alex Pandian as an IG. It would be a pucca mix of mass and class.

SR: Ah, that’d be like Kohli playing under Dhoni again… who do you think will be their DIGs?

VM: That’s easy. DIG Duraisingam will be a tough cookie. With his Thoothukudi background, no city rowdy stands a chance.

SR: Nor does a Tata Sumo bonnet…

VM: LOL. But I think it will be relatively safer with one more DIG. Aarusamy would take a bribe and still punish the villain. How cool is that?

SR: So we have a Suriya and a Vikram in the same rank?

VM: Ok, for the SPs, I’d recommend Ka. Sethupathi (Sethupathi), Mathimaran Rathnavel (Kaaki Sattai) and Osthe Velan (Osthe). Just like in any profession, we need youngsters in the police force too, and these three are damn good ones.

SR: We need a few experienced hands as well. Maybe include Walter Vetrivel and Honest Raj to the list?

VM: Hey, I forgot to add Deepak (Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru) to my list. I thought he was a solid cop who knew how to take an investigation forward.

SR: These cops are more than enough to make Tamil Nadu peaceful, but what if there’s a case in the US that a cop here has to solve?

VM: Raghavan (Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu) is there for that. He’d be my choice for Director of Intelligence. He’d head a separate wing with specialists to take on undercover operations.

SR: Wow, that’s exciting. Who else would you depute to be part of his team?

VM: Sathyamoorthy IPS.

SR: Who’s that da?

VM: That’s Vijay in Pokkiri. He’s so discreet that we’ve actually forgotten him.

SR: That was a big changeover la. I still remember the gasps of surprise in the theatre when he strode in khakhi.

VM: But I knew that right from the beginning…

SR: Cos you saw the Telugu version or something?

VM: No da. It’s called the having Raghavan instinct.