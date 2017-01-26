Movies

Mani Ratnam's 'Kaatru Veliyidai' teaser unveiled

Starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, Kaatru Veliyidai  is director Ratnam's 25th film.

The next Mani Ratnam film is around the corner, and a curtain raiser has been unveiled on the YouTube.

Starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, Kaatru Veliyidai  is director Ratnam's 25th film. Apart from a poster that shows the lead couple, a video teaser from Sony Music India shows glimpses of the snowy north (probably Kashmir) and the barren Himalayan mountains as Karthi's voice recites the titular lyrics from Mahakavi Bharathiyar's poem.

Cinematographer Ravi Varman handles the camera for this film. Aditi Rao Hydari peeks out of a moving bus to catch the falling snow and a silhouette of Karthi is shown walking across the screen. Shashaa Tripathi's voice and Rahman's minimalist piano lend us the first sounds from the anticipated film.

Watch the teaser here:

 

May 30, 2020

