Magic number 20: Meryl Streep’s Oscars

1/20

Here’s a look at all of Streep’s Academy Award nominations and wins over the years.

Actor Meryl Streep’s Oscar nomination this year for ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ was her 20th nomination — a record. If she wins, it would be her fourth. Here’s a look at all of Streep’s Academy Award nominations and wins over the years.

Rishi Kapoor began his career as a child artiste in ‘Mera Naam Joker’(1970), for which he received the National Award

In pictures: Rishi Kapoor (1952—2020)

Tired of aimlessly scrolling through Instagram? Juggernaut Books has a month-long literary festival underway — #ReadInstead — which includes conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more. Join authors Manu Pillai, Twinkle Khanna, Konkona Sen Sharma, Durjoy Datta, Amish Tripathi and others. Details: @juggernaut.in

What to watch, read, listen to and experience online while on lockdown

Billie Eilish: The young singer has made voluminous Chanel and Gucci track suits her signature look. The hair accessory — along with the neon green hair — was a quirky addition, keeping with her nature.

Hollywood’s leading ladies rock buzz cuts, nail art and statements on capes at Oscars 2020

Anthony Ramos: The American actor and singer, best known for his dual role as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical, Hamilton, was at the Oscars for the first time today. He paired his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and studded Oxford shoes with a statement necklace that added a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic look.

Gucci purple, an Indian designer and brooches for men on the Oscars 2020 red carpet

Still from Aamis

The NFDC film bazaar is where indie headliners are born

From Anu Vardhan’s capsule collection for Isha Foundation’s Save the Weave campaign, based on Nayanthara’s wardrobe in Bigil

Channel Nayanthara’s ‘Bigil’ look with this capsule collection

