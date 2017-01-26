Love is all you need

Afghanistan’s first hip-hop star Susan Firooz has nothing but love for her country, and is still risking her life to pursue her passion for music. After finding an Eminem CD by the side of the road, young Native American Frank Waln was inspired to try his hand at his own record and now holds three Native American Music Awards.

Inspiring stories

It’s through his TV series, Rebel Music, that general manager and senior vice-president of MTV World Nusrat Durrani unearths stories like those of Firooz and Waln. He is on the lookout for folks who are fighting oppression and injustice in turbulent regions such as Turkey, Iran, Israel-Palestine and Afghanistan, along with changing perceptions of their communities. Durrani strongly believes that the path to love in the current environment of hate can be countered through social media and globalisation.

Durrani will be conducting a masterclass in the city on Friday on how connectivity across the world has built bridges of understanding between communities, be it romantic or otherwise. “Examine the news, there is a gathering tsunami of intolerance, misogyny and racism everywhere you turn,” says Durrani, in an email interview. He says outrageous acts of kindness and mercenary art interventions can be used to replace bombs.

Need for more empathy

As a producer, Durrani uses the lens of politics, fashion, and relationships to explain how one can be more inclusive and empathetic in day-to-day life. “[Through social media] we can be in love with people we have never met halfway across the world. But I am more interested in creating everyday strategies of love to counter the armies of hate that are circling us.”

Love without conditions

He cites the example of the Syrian refugee crisis, which has created at least 4.5 million refugees. It’s through social media that untold stories of the refugees are getting a voice. A case in point is Salaam Ladc, an NGO headed by Norwegian engineer Martin Kvernbekk in Lebanon, where Durrani volunteered in June last year. Kvernbekk and his small but hardworking team use easy global access to communicate the food and medical needs of the most vulnerable refugees who live close to the Syrian border. This is the kind of unconditional love that Durrani aims to inspire.

The successful Women’s March held in the U.S. on January 21 against the exclusionary policies of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump was organised mainly through social media campaigns. “Trump’s divisive, racist, homophobic, misogynist campaign has resulted in a large-scale uprising of love.” Durrani believes Trump’s hate-filled rhetoric has done good by uniting those who want the world to be a more egalitarian and inclusive place.

Durrani’s recent production, Madly, which opened at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, follows the life of six couples who engage in all expressions of love: from sad and ecstatic to empowering and erotic. Written and directed by six directors across the globe, the anthology includes stories of a married older woman in a relationship with a young man in Mumbai; a happy but repressed middle-aged Japanese couple rekindling romance because their daughters frequent a sex club; and a young bride-to-be who has to reconcile with the ghost of her dead father. Durrani says, “Madly came about because I watched dozens of films about love but didn't find any that reflected the twisted, tender, off-kilter, often bizarre, sometimes cracked love stories I come across in everyday life.”

Influx of fresh ideas

And while there are daring realities that are now making their way to the forefront, there’s also a shift in the way that popular culture is being viewed. There’s an influx of fresh art, music, and thoughts from nations across the map that is creating a different, perhaps more unified, understanding of humanity. “The youth in any country, including India, can now bypass the gatekeepers of culture and access music and art from anywhere in the world,” says Durrani.

Social media challenges

But we have to ensure social media is used for the right reasons. Cyber bullying is significantly growing and we have to balance the scale between ‘freedom of speech’ and negative and sexist trolling. Durrani says we need to achieve the same kind of decorum and etiquette in our social lives as in real life, and consciously work towards love in all its forms.

Love in a time of hate by Nusrat Durrani, Friday,

5 p.m., Godrej One, Vikhroli (East). RSVP at indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com. Entry is free.