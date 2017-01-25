Look what’s cooking

Debutant director Rohin Venkatesan is calm and composed. His film, Adhe Kangal, which was slated for the second week of February, is releasing today, a rarity in an age when films are usually postponed indefinitely. Starring Kalaiyarasan, Sshivada, Janani Iyer and Bala Saravanan, Adhe Kangal is a romantic thriller produced by C.V. Kumar. Rohin, a Visual Communication student from Loyola, has earlier worked on corporate and ad films, and assisted director Vishnuvardhan in Sarvam and Panjaa (Telugu). “Editor Leo John Paul, who has worked in almost all of C.V. Kumar’s productions, is a close friend, and after reading the script of Adhe Kangal, he recommended it to Kumar, who liked it,” says Rohin. Rohin did not write the script keeping Kalaiyarasan in mind, but it so happened that he was the first actor to whom he narrated the story. “He loved the characterisation of the protagonist,” says Rohin.

Kollywood has had many films that had a visually-challenged protagonist, but in Adhe Kangal, the hero is a visually-challenged chef. “While writing the script, I had portrayed the hero as a visually-challenged entrepreneur. But later, I decided to modify it and made him a chef. I drew inspiration from MasterChef finalist Christine Ha, who was the first visually-challenged contestant of the event.”

As a debutant, Rohin had his own inhibitions approaching music composer Ghibran. “When I was attempting to narrate the story, he stopped me and wanted to know about me first, and the script later. He broke the ice during our first interaction itself and went on to compose three songs for the film,” he says.