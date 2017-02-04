Lights. Camera. Laughter

Abish Mathew has got more than one way to make you laugh. He’s been dabbling in stand-up, improv, sketch and musical comedy — and other forms that exist loosely between these — for nine years now. So it’s easy to understand his affinity for late night talk shows and variety television. The format allows him to use multiple types of comedy to create a performance that is greater than the sum of its parts. “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was the first time I saw anything like it,” says Mathew. “There was so much happening; humour, music, news, celebrity interviews … and what blew my mind most was how everything happens live,” says the comedian.

A growing obsession with the idea of his own live show led him to debut Son of Abish exactly three years ago. This was a series of eight shows in which he performed stand-up and interviewed (mostly) fellow comics from the industry. They were released at odd intervals on Mathew’s YouTube channel, owing to a haphazard performance schedule, and for the sake of simplicity he now refers to them collectively as ‘Season one’. “Season 2,” Mathew says, “will be way more organised. One episode each week for the next eight weeks.” The first, featuring Tanmay Bhat and Vishal Dadlani, premiered on YouTube on February 3.

While Son of Abish 2 still isn’t the show Mathew hopes to eventually run, his approximation of the live format is closer than ever to the real thing this time. From working solo, he now has a team of six writers, a director, a larger production unit, a floor team and aggressive managerial backing dedicated to the effort. The episodes won’t be broadcast live, but they will be recorded live in front of a studio audience.

“We’ll do minimal editing and release it within a couple of days. I want it to be as close to what it would look like if we aired it real time.”

At the taping of the first episode, which took place earlier this week, at which this writer was present, Mathew told his audience, “Look, we have a set now!”, and they do. It isn’t gaudy in the way of so many Indian talk shows — think Shekhar Suman’s Movers & Shakers — and it’s a sparser arrangement than something Leno would preside over. But it’s more than what Mathew had in season one and it definitely looks like a proper talk show. There are tall, faux windows, behind which hangs a large print of Mumbai’s skyline with the Bandra Worli Sea Link lit up against the night. “I still can’t afford to shoot in an actual penthouse,” Mathew tells us when the cameras aren’t rolling. The show, in fact, is being shot at Summerhouse Café in Lower Parel, which prompts Tanmay Bhat to ask him what the hell the sea link is doing there. In between takes, a man fondly referred to as Ali Dada fixes Mathew’s makeup and somebody mops the stage. “We’ve also got a logo now,” quips Mathew. “Last time, I just had a font.”

While Son of Abish 2 visually resembles late night shows such as the erstwhile Tonight Show with Jay Leno, its content is similar to day time shows like Ellen. “Late night shows stick to a monologue plus interview template, but we’ve gone ahead and written in cold opens, sketches, games, stand-up, interviews and closing performances,” says Mathew. The approach has more in common with Jimmy Fallon’s light-hearted take on the genre, a comparison that comes to mind again during the games segment of the show. When asked about this, Mathew clarifies that Son of Abish 2 isn’t an exercise in journalism, where the hosts explore topical stories of the week. “I don’t want my content to lose relevance 10-15 days after it airs,” he says.

The episodes will be cut down to 30 minutes for YouTube, but studio audiences will get to experience two hours of behind-the-scenes banter and other bonus material that won’t make the final cut. “For our crowd, the show begins before we start taping it. It’s important to warm them up first, then hit record when the moment feels right.” At the shoot, Anirban Dasgupta, one of the show’s writers, kicks things off with a bit of stand-up to get the laughs going, and the director, Sameer Gauri, familiarises us to the rituals of shooting a live show of this sort. Throughout the affair he jokingly instructs us to keep up the momentum, while Abish and his guests keep the jokes coming even off camera. At a live taping of Son of Abish 2, the show depends on you as much as it does on the host, if not more. “If the audience doesn’t laugh, and keep laughing, the show won’t work,” Mathew adds, mentioning how he is strictly opposed to using laugh tracks to cover up the jokes that don’t work.

The show draws to a close with a brief set by young comedian Sumaira Shaikh, another member of the writing team, who leaves the audience in splits with her stone-faced brand of comedy. For someone used to consuming only the final product, the recording experience leaves you with a deeper appreciation of the finer nuances that go into creating successful live television.

To be a part of it, keep an eye on Abish Mathew’s Facebook page. Attending recordings is free of cost, but require RSVPs via Insider.in.