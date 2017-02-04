Kollywood calling

Tamil cinema is attracting established superstars from other south Indian States, who are willing to leave their comfort zones and explore its stormy and highly-competitive arena. What’s driving this trend?

From the Malayalam industry, Nivin Pauly is going to do his second Tamil film after Neram. The film Richie, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, has Nivin playing a thug, a typical Tamil mass hero from Thoothukudi. It is said to be a remake of the Kannada film Ulidavaru Kandante.

Fahadh Faasil too is making his Tamil debut, and is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in director Mohan Raja’s untitled Sivakarthikeyan-Nayanthara thriller. Fahadh, a fine performer, has also given dates to Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s new film, said to be titled Aneethi Kathaigal, in which he shares screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.

Dulquer Salmaan, who did two Tamil films, was appreciated for Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani. He may sign a new Tamil film this year with a noted director. His father, the veteran Mammootty who has done a lot of Tamil films in the 1980s and 1990s is now making a comeback with Ram’s Peranbu. And Mohanlal has recently signed a bilingual with Malayalam director B. Unnikrishnan that will feature Vishal and Telugu actor Srikanth.

And from Tollywood, Rana Daggubati, after the phenomenal success of Baahubali in Tamil Nadu, is getting all his films dubbed in Tamil. The Tamil Nadu rights for Baahubali: The Conclusion have been sold for a record price. Prior to this, his war film, The Ghazi Attack, will be releasing in Tamil on February 17. He is also doing a cameo in Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is all set to make his debut in Kollywood with a bilingual film that will be directed by Lingusamy and produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. At the film’s official announcement, Allu Arjun said he was born and brought up in Chennai before he moved to Hyderabad. Bunny, as he is popularly known, can speak fluent Tamil and has a fan base here besides Kerala.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is all set for a big Kollywood splash with a bilingual — tentatively called Mahesh 23 — that will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss and have a big release in Tamil Nadu. Many Tamil actors like S.J. Surya, Bharath, and R.J. Balaji will also feature in this action-packed entertainer that has music by Harris Jayaraj.

Tamil cinema has worldwide reach and is the second-biggest film industry in India after Bollywood. A leading Mumbai-based Hollywood studio official says, “Today, in India, a Tamil film gets a wider release than other regional films. Worldwide, it is second to Bollywood, and in some markets, is almost equal, due to the Tamil diaspora. Malayalam films have far superior content, but for a Kerala hero looking for reach, Tamil films give him name and fame.”

Malayalam actors, by striding two industries, can demand better salaries from producers. For example, after Premam’s record run in key Tamil Nadu towns, Nivin Pauly built a new fan base in the state. This helped his next release, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, to become a hit. The outside Kerala rights of his next Malayalam film Sakhavu (Comrade) have already been sold for a high price. What further spikes a star’s pay packet are the film’s rights for dubbing and satellite distribution.

Social media accounts of popular actors have also helped them create a new market outside their home State. Recently, Nivin Pauly, through his Twitter handle, came out in support of the jallikattu agitation by students in Tamil Nadu. It is a different matter that he got trolled for it in Kerala for not lending any support to students’ agitations over there.

A few years ago, south Indian superstars aspired to make it big in Bollwyood. But they kept getting bracketed into stereotyped roles. Mohanlal and Dhanush, who have had hits in Hindi, were not offered anything new. Prithviraj, who did quite a few Hindi films playing second fiddle to little-known heroes, finally realised that it is better to be a superstar in Kerala than being a character actor in Bollywood.

Moreover, Chennai being second home to most south Indian stars is the major reason why they are flocking to Kollywood. Only time will tell whether audiences will open arms to a pan-south Indian film phenomenon.