'Kaatru Veliyidai' single 'Azhagiye' promo gets 1 million hits

The first song from Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai is out — just a minute of it, though. And it has already garnered over a million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its upload.

 

‘Azhagiye’, featuring the voices of Arjun Chandy, Haricharan and Jonita Gandhi, and lyrics by Madhan Karky (his second collaboration with Ratnam afterKadal) seems to be a breezy number from A.R. Rahman. There’s a bit of acapella, and then Keba Jeremiah’s guitar strings elbow in with the lead vocals while the visuals provide us glimpses of Karthi and (presumably) his colleagues in their IAF pilot suits. Aditi Rao Hydari’s character, like in the previous teaser, continues to prance around in the snow just as a true-blue Indian heroine would.  

 


There’s also a bit of break-dancing and ballroom waltzing (choreographed by Brinda) as a marriage proposal is dolled out in Tanglish (‘Unnai paarthu kettu pona kavignyan … flirt with me, get high with me’).

 

The full song (Tamil and Telugu version) has been released on Wynk Music for Android users and on iTunes for Apple users. Kaatru Veilyidai (Cheliyaa in Telugu) is expected to release on April 7 this year.

