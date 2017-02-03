In the ₹100-crore league and cautious still

The returns from the sale of satellite rights remain sluggish despite the huge box-office success of a few Malayalam movies in recent times.

Except for a Mohanlal movie, the rights of other movies have not shot up even after the industry entered the ₹100-crore club.

A leading television channel has reportedly bagged the rights of Mohanlal’s forthcoming movie 1971: Beyond Borders at a whopping ₹5.5 crore.

A senior producer said the historic success of Pulimurugan and Oppam has helped Mohanlal scale up the satellite rights for his latest movie. “Earlier, his movies used to earn between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore. But we should note that the rates have not gone through the roof even after three recent movies of the actor set the cash registers ringing,” he said.

For Mammootty, the bad patch continues, going by the feedback from tinsel town. The satellite rights for the actor’s recent movies could not reach the expected mark after they failed to turn the box-office gold. However, his son Dulquer Salman seems to have worked the tide in his favour. Television channels are ready to pay about ₹3.5 crore for his movies.

Producers pointed out that popular actor Nivin Pauly has also entered the top league after his movies started bagging satellite rights in the range of ₹3 crore to ₹3.5 crore.

“Actor Dileep’s movies continue to fetch a price close to ₹3.5 crore. The repeat audience for his comedy films encourages channels to acquire the rights at a higher price tag,” they said.

The television industry has adopted a cautious path by not increasing the rates for satellite rights going by the muti-crore returns for select movies in 2016.

Television channel officials have reiterated their earlier position that the prices will not go up for the sake of a lead actor. They are looking for movies with good content and narrative style.