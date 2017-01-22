Hungry for more

Failing at studies while excelling in real life learning is a family legacy in arguably the first family of Bollywood. “Apart from my grandfather who was a double M.A., none of us, except Ranbir, have a good record in academics,” revealed Rishi Kapoor who was in Capital for the launch of his autobiography, “Khullam Khulla”, in New Delhi’s Taj Mahal hotel. There are other similar habits that Rishi revealed family members share other than keeping foot on the same pedal – acting. “Eating and acting are two E and A of our lives. When we do our breakfast we decide what we will have in our lunch and when we do our lunch we only discuss what we will be having in dinner,” said the Bobby actor.

Having survived the Bachchan wave, he asserted that Amitabh Bachchan’s intensely rage filled angry young man image made many actors jobless and it was difficult for him to reign as a teen heartthrob in that era. “For getting top roles he (Bachchan) has credited the writers and directors but actors who were sporting enough to work in those films have also contributed as ‘small rungs’ in his big ladder of success. There would have been no Deewar without Shashi Kapoor, no Sholay without Dharmendra and no Amar Akbar Anthony without Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor,” said Rishi. He believed in destiny and sometimes events happened without any planning . “I never wanted to do Kabhie Kabhie but due to some circumstances, I was just locked in a position to do it and now I remember the film very close to my heart.”

On whether Ranbir takes some acting lessons from him, he informed that they regularly discuss films over food, their common interest. “He wanted to know how I managed to do lip sync in a song. I advised him to sing on the same pitch as the singer which he has done in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, playing a singer.” People often believed that Rishi Kapoor could play many musical instruments. “I confess that I do not know how to play a musical instrument but what I know is how to make audience believe that I have mastered the instrument and that is what I taught my son also,” responded Rishi Kapoor. He finds the young generation very talented. “Boys today are very professional and exposed to different emotions through various mediums which was not the case with our generation as we were not that exposed to things.” What he misses though are multi-starrers like Amar Akbar Anthony. “These days multi-starrers are unaffordable as fees of actors are very high,” lamented Rishi.

He remembered how Rakesh Roshan, his contemporary, once called him asking to play a small role in his film for which he declined. “I told him that it would be a wrong move for my career. Suddenly, he started laughing and commented that which career I was thinking about at this age. Those words hit me too much and I hold my success in comeback years to him only,” revealed the 64-year-old actor. He surmised that there was no age limit to the acting career if you were doing the assigned part correctly. “When I was doing Kapoor & Sons, I had to sit for make up for five hours before the shot but each day I was excited. I want to remain that excited till the end of my life,” summed up Rishi emotionally.