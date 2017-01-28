Film industry unites to condemn attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

Movies

President, Pranab Mukherjee presenting the Best Direction award to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for “Bajirao Mastani” at the 63rd National Film Awards 2015.

President, Pranab Mukherjee presenting the Best Direction award to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for “Bajirao Mastani” at the 63rd National Film Awards 2015.   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Bhansali was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, who also vandalised the film set.

Film industry has come together to condemn the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the shooting of his directorial venture Padmavati in Jaipur calling it “appalling”, “ridiculous” and “mockery of democracy”.

Bhansali, was shooting for his film in Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort, when he was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, who also vandalised the set. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Anruag Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Omung Kumar, Sudhir Mishra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor took to social media to vent their anger over the incident.

 

The filmmaker, who recently faced the ire of a right wing organisation during the released of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said, “No member of our industry should be silent on this matter It’s calls for unity and NOT selective indifference.”

Kashyap also exhorted the industry to unite.

“Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore."

 

Priyanka, who worked with Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani, said she is “saddened” by the whole incident.

 

Hrithik said he is “enraged”.

“Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide they don’t like what he does? I am enraged!" the Guzaarish actor tweeted.

 

Farhan also urged the industry people to unite and give it back to the “vulgar display of self righteousness“.

“My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it’s going to get much worse. If u don’t like what he’s making, don’t watch his film.

What’s with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness,” he wrote.

Gowariker tweeted,”Shocking! Appalling!! Despairing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!! Sanjay stay strong! I am with you! #Padmavati.”

 

Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) also condemned the attack and requested the government to take immediate action.

“Condemning the attack on its member #SanjayLeelaBhansali, @DirectorsIFTDA appeals to d Central and State Govt. to provide full security to him,” the official IFTDA page posted.

Sudhir Mishra tweeted,” Our dignity has been violated.The entire film industry must stand with Sanjay n demand that every member of this goon squad shud b arrested!”

“Just got the news on what has happened on the #padmavati set. This is mockery of democracy. My full support to #SanjayLeelaBhansali &the crew,” Arjun said.

