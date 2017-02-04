22 films old

Vemal, who debuted with Pasanga, has completed 22 Tamil films in various genres. Vemal is now doing a very challenging role in Mannar Vagaiyara, directed by Bhoopathi Pandian. “After my last film, Mappillai Singam, this film has given me a strong character to essay. I play a student just out of a law college, looking to start a career. Back in my village, I am witness to feudalism and friction between two prominent families. How this plays out and affects my psyche and if my education will help in solving the ground issues and dynastic problems, is what Mannar Vagaiyara is all about,” says Vemal, who on completion of this film, will start a Mithran Jawahar film, as well as another thriller by a new director.

Killer hero

A villain’s illegal international operation gets thwarted unwittingly by a couple, and he plots to eliminate them. In the process, only the wife gets killed, but before she dies, the identity of the killer is passed on to her husband, played by Jai Akash in Aama Naan Porikkithan. Thereafter, the hero goes on a hunt of the murderer, to not just bring him to justice, but also to wipe out his crime syndicate. “I believe that negative connotations will bring positive results — like Pichaikkaran, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan — hence this title. The story takes us across several cities in India, as well as to London, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Germany. These scenic locations also lent well to the fabulous song compositions by U K Murali,” informs Jai Akash.