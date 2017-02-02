Dulquer Salmaan's next titled 'CIA: Comrade In America'

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film with director Amal Neerad is titled CIA (Comrade In America).
The actor shared the movie poster today on social media, confirming its title. The design seems to be based on artist Shepard Fairey’s famous work of Obama’s 2008 election campaign poster, ‘Hope’.
The film’s crew in Mexico.
Shooting had started for the project a year ago and features locations in the US and Mexico.This will be the second film for the actor with Neerad after 5 Sundarikal in 2013.
Coincidentally, Nivin Pauly is also filming a Communist-centric movie, Sakhavu (which means comrade in Malayalam) which is set for a release later this year.
