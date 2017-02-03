An ode to unconditional love

When it comes to trying something new and fresh, Divya Khosla Kumar leads the way. This actor director

now showcases her affectionate side in the new T-Series video “Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aao”. Divya also featured in the original sung by Abhijeet. The new version is rendered by Arijit Singh. Having directed movies like “Yaariyan” and “Sanam Re”, Divya now reinterprets the popular song by exploring the mother-child bond.

Excerpts:

What made you choose this song and are you planning to act in films again?

T-Series is creating many reprised version of old songs and ‘Kabhi Yaadon Main Aao’ was a very popular song of the early 2000 and I had acted in it. So, I thought of acting in this one as well and it is a song that portrays such a beautiful and different concept, so I decide to do this song. I have not planned acting but if I get a script that can justify my talent I would love to do it. I enjoy all aspects of life and try to give my best everyday and as creative person I am open to acting as well.

“Kabhi Yaadon Main Aao” is based on an entirely different concept. Was it risky proposition to recreate it?

Yes. It was difficult and risky for us to recreate this. When I narrated the concept to my team, they were sceptical about it as they could not think of this song offering a totally different perspective. Once something gets imprinted in your mind it is very difficult to break that image and set something different, but as a creative person, you need to take risks.

Is there any personal connection with this song?

I can relate to it very well and understand the emotions which I tried to bring out in my acting. My mother has not been well since the last two years; we keep visiting hospitals for her treatment. So, I know how painful it is, to see your mother in pain and facing difficult times. I am also a mother and the bond that I share with my son is the most beautiful bond of this world.

What message are you trying to convey through this song?

A lot of romantic songs are being made, but this beautiful bond of unconditional love that a mother and son share is not that often portrayed. I think a woman realises many things after she becomes a mother. The bond between a mother and a child is the most beautiful of this world. No matter what, a mother always wants best for her child. So, it is a small effort to remind people that no matter how much we grow in our lives and how busy we get, we must express our love and give her a tight hug every day for being such a support system in our lives.

How was the experience and what are you planning to do next?

It was really special; bringing tears to so many eyes is the beauty of this song. We made it from our heart. For a creative person, the most important thing is appreciation. When you reach out to people’s heart it feels really great. I am really thankful to people who are loving this song, I just hope they keep showering love and support the way they do. I am working on a script as a director, we will very soon start casting and announce it.