A conversation starter

Be it the gritty Masaan or a gorgeous Ranjhaana, filmmakers are rediscovering Varanasi with a new vigour. But what Zaigham Imam, director of the upcoming Alif, the tale of a Muslim father and son caught between religious divide and two parallel education systems (Madarsa system and government school system), is trying to show is a Varanasi which has never been visited in the mainstream. “There is a Benaras within the narrow lanes of sari looms inhabited by the julaha (weaver) community and other Muslims who are engaged in making saris for which Benaras is famous for. I am trying to show that side of the ancient city where Muslims form an integral part and have a cultural legacy of their own,” said Zaigham, who also grew up in Varanasi.

He left his career as a journalist to pursue his big aim, to make cinema with a subject which concerns everyone living in the country and he asserts that his training as a journalist helped him a lot while bringing out smaller details which others would have left out. “I have learned things on roads and whatever I try to portray through films, in a way, is the reflection of what I have learnt through my experience in journalism. Cinema is a big medium and if a voice is raised through it, it can result in a healthy debate,” stated the director.

A fan of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, he wants to bring change in how we perceive things through celluloid and wants to bring in realism in filmmaking. He had written a novel “Dozakh” which later on also became base for a critically acclaimed film with the same name which he directed. Zaigham says he does not want to be restricted by medium and wants to question things through his works. “I feel that human struggle is the same no matter which political or religious ideology you follow. If your senses are feeling someone's apathy and if you are feeling happy for someone else's victory, you are just reacting as humans and I am sure films also evoke those feelings within you.”

On whether the film's release is timed for some political gains (Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has released the trailer in the state itself and the film has a voice over of Jaya Bachchan), the director affirmed that he does not have any political affiliations and does not want to create any controversy through his film. “The film was ready for release last year also but we did not get a window because of some distribution issues. The film has travelled in reputed film festivals including Indian International Film Festival of Queensland. It is an issue based film which has nothing related to politics,” insisted Zaigham.

Having a tagline of 'Jeene Ke Liye Ladna Nahi Padhna Zaruri Hai' (For living one must strive for education not violence), the film questions the orthodox seminary education and the director believes that there are some lacunae in the system which need to be corrected.” The film raises the important question of basic right of education and the low literacy level among Muslims. “The film also question the orthodox seminary system which restricts rational thinking and bars one from quality education,” averred Zaigham.

His earlier film also revolved around a child and had similar setting which Alif offers. Zaigham stated that they were all his stories and reflected what he had went through since childhood. “Children are very innocent and the narrative told through them evokes an emotion which everyone can relate to. Also as our country is going through change both politically and economically, it is children's future which is at stake. That is why I chose to tell the story through the eyes of a child,” concluded Zaigham