‘83’ will only come to OTTs after eight weeks of theatrical run, says producer

06 January 2022 14:46 IST

There was speculation that the film will start streaming on OTT platforms if more restrictions are imposed in the country due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases

Kabir Khan’s cricket-drama “83” will release digitally and on TV only after it completes a theatrical run of minimum eight weeks, makers said on Thursday.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, released on December 24 to glowing reviews but failed to create the required box office frenzy which the trade was banking on.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, however, said, “Film ‘83’ will be released on digital platforms or satellite television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally.” The film chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, “83” is inching towards hitting the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.