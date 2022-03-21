Missed catching ‘83’ in theatres? Ranveer Singh’s film is now available on OTT platforms

March 21, 2022

The sports biopic starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hit screens last year during the Christmas weekend and opened to positive reviews

Following its theatrical release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is now finally available on OTT platforms such as Netflix and Disney+Hotstar for viewers who may have missed catching the film in theatres. This comes after the Bombay High Court rejected a plea by the production house Mad Man Film Ventures asking for a stay on the film’s digital release. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a sports drama that chronicles the Indian Cricket Team’s victory at the World Cup in 1983 and the events preceding to the championship, with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev leading from the front. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays a cameo as Dev’s wife Romi. Starring a host of actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna and Chirag Patil in important roles, the film opened to positive reviews from critics, who particularly appreciated Ranveer Singh’s performance.



