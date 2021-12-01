Movies

‘83’ a glorious tribute to the historic moment, says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh  

Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said his film “83” is not just a movie but a tribute to the moment that made history in the game of Indian cricket.

The cricket-drama, directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Singh steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev.

Expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers, the 36-year-old actor posted a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking everyone for appreciating the trailer, which has garnered more than 50 million views.

“Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness,” he wrote.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

For Singh, “83” is ‘not just a movie’ but his way of paying tribute to the historic win of India against the West Indies.

“…it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapil’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!,” he said.

“Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!,” he added.

Singh’s actor wife Deepika Padukone essays the role of Romi, Kapil’s wife in “83”.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, “83” will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu version of “83”.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeepa’s production will present the Malayalam and Kannada version.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

‘The King’s Man’ to release in India on December 31

Coming to Netflix: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’ and more

GV Prakash: ‘Bachelor’ is a modern take on a toxic relationship

Bichu Thirumala’s evocative lyrics always struck a chord with listeners

Ajith Kumar asks fans to stop calling him ‘Thala’

Rohit Penumatsa: We are an underground movement that is frowned upon

Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate

Netflix developing ‘Money Heist’ spin-off ‘Berlin’

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ to release in February 2023

‘The Lost Symbol’ review: Robert Langdon caught in an engaging race against time

‘House of Gucci’ movie review: Lady Gaga’s extraordinary turn as Patrizia Reggiani steals the show

Third ‘Magic Mike’ film in works with Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh

Nicolas Cage to portray Dracula in Universal film ‘Renfield’

‘Love Life’ Season 2 review: A brilliant William Jackson Harper anchors this charming, breezy affair

‘Jan-E-Man’ Malayalam movie review: Hits all the right notes with its inventive script

‘83’ movie trailer: Ranveer Singh and team hit it out of the park

The curious case of Skylab space station crash and a new Telugu film

Telugu film lyricist ‘Sirivennela’ Seetharama Sastry passes away

Sony up for another ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy with Tom Holland and Marvel, says producer

How ‘Encanto’ created a whole new world through magical realism and relatable characters
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 5:57:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/83-a-glorious-tribute-to-the-historic-moment-says-ranveer-singh/article37788465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY