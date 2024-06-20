GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘7/G’ trailer: A possessed Sonia Agarwal haunts Smruthi Venkat in this horror thriller

Directed by Haroon, the film also features Siddharth Vipin and Sneha Gupta in pivotal roles

Published - June 20, 2024 04:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sonia Agarwal, Smruthi Venkat in stills from ‘7/G’

Sonia Agarwal, Smruthi Venkat in stills from ‘7/G’ | Photo Credit: MRT Music/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil horror thriller, 7/G, headlined by Sonia Agarwal and Smruthi Venkat, was released by the makers today. The film is written and directed by Haroon.

The trailer begins with a couple, played by Smruthi and Siddharth Vipin, arriving at their newly-bought flat. As expected, many eerie events happen on the seventh floor in which she resides in, which eventually turns out to be a spirit that is trying to chase the couple from their home. In an unexpected turn of events, Sonia Agarwal’s character is also haunted by the spirit, and the final moments of the trailer show the spirit possess Sonia’s character to get its job done.

‘Aranmanai 4’ movie review: Despite lacking in finesse, Tamannaah anchors the best entry in the franchise

7/G also stars Sneha Gupta, Roshan Basheer and Subramania Siva in pivotal roles. Notably, the title of the film seems inspired by Sonia’s hit film The 7/G Rainbow Colony, directed by Selvaraghavan.

Apart from acting, Siddharth also scores the music for the film, which has cinematography by Kannaa and editing by Biju V Don Bosco.

Director Haroon also produces the film under Haroon’s Dream House banner.

‘Inspector Rishi’ series review: Naveen Chandra headlines a mostly engaging but predictable investigative horror

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

